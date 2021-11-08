|
Snapchat tackles new online shopping via AR Try-On tools

Monday 8 November 2021 15:47 CET | News

The US-based social media platform Snapchat has announced a new partnership with ComplexCon music festival that allows users to try on clothes via AR Try-On tools.

Snap continues its process of body-mapping to align to users’ proportions to offer a customised online shopping experience. The platform already delivers various AR Try-On services for ad campaigns, including jewellery, shoes, and purses. 

Snapchat mainly caters to its younger audience which is already keener to online shopping and looking for easier, faster ways to shop virtually. Through Snap’s AR tools, users can now see how apparel merchandise would look on them without having to step into a physical store. 

Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are also developing their in-house AR technologies to tackle the same market segment, as customers’ view on ecommerce changed during the pandemic. 

More: Link


Keywords: Snapchat, partnership, product launch, product upgrade, online shopping, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
