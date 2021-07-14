Slice, Adyen partner to enhance POS payment solutions

According to the press release, by leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Slice will scale an end-customer payment experience across its thousands of pizzeria clients. Adyen for Platforms enables platforms like Slice to provide access to payment capabilities for their clients, including terminal devices for in-restaurant interactions, all with one solution.
Therefore, the partnership will power better paying experiences, while enabling Slice to offer pizzerias an optimised solution with payments out of the box. Additionally, the initiative will allow Slice to expand its service offering by bringing the latest payment technology to small business owners which will remove operational complexity and drive digital transformation for its network of 16,000+ independently owned pizzerias and beyond.
Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialised technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, Slice enables them to serve their customers and move away from third party apps. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation’s largest pizza network.
