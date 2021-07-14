|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Slice, Adyen partner to enhance POS payment solutions

Wednesday 14 July 2021 11:52 CET | News

Adyen has partnered with Slice, the tech platform powering independent pizzerias in the US, to enhance its payment processing experience.

According to the press release, by leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Slice will scale an end-customer payment experience across its thousands of pizzeria clients. Adyen for Platforms enables platforms like Slice to provide access to payment capabilities for their clients, including terminal devices for in-restaurant interactions, all with one solution. 

Therefore, the partnership will power better paying experiences, while enabling Slice to offer pizzerias an optimised solution with payments out of the box. Additionally, the initiative will allow Slice to expand its service offering by bringing the latest payment technology to small business owners which will remove operational complexity and drive digital transformation for its network of 16,000+ independently owned pizzerias and beyond.

Slice empowers over 16,000 independent pizzerias with the modern tools that have allowed major pizza chains to dominate until now. By uniting these small businesses with specialised technology, marketing, data insights, and shared services, Slice enables them to serve their customers and move away from third party apps. Today, the company partners with restaurants in 3,000 cities and all 50 states, forming the nation’s largest pizza network.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Adyen , partnership, online payments, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like