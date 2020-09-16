|
Skubana adds payments service solution for customers with Currencycloud

Wednesday 16 September 2020 13:04 CET | News

US-based ecommerce operations company Skubana has partnered with Currencycloud to enable their customers to convert payments into currencies of their choice.

According to the press release, the initiative offers consumers more than 30 currency options, in more than  180 countries. Besides, the addition of Currencycloud to its ecosystem enables Skubana’s customers  to make and receive payments, on a global scale, direct from the platform, facilitating and supporting a critical aspect of ecommerce: payments.

The partnership aims to transform Skubana into a international platform, as more and more customers grow and expand internationally. Therefore, Currencycloud offers a cloud-based platform, with low rates, and flexible conversion options to bring a new level of convenience for Skubana’s customers, as many of them look to expand their ecommerce solutions. 

Furthermore, Skubana customers can take advantage of this solution starting from 16 September 2020.


