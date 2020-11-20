|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SiteMinder, AsiaPay partner to provide digital payments capabilities to hotels in Asia

Friday 20 November 2020 12:20 CET | News

Hotel guest acquisition platform SiteMinder has partnered with AsiaPay, a digital payment service provider in APAC, to boost the online payment process for consumers booking hotel rooms in Asia.

Via this partnership, AsiaPay’s payment gateways PayDollar, PesoPay, and SiamPay have been integrated into SiteMinder’s online booking engine to provide an automated way for customers to make an upfront payment when they book rooms on their desktop or mobile device.

Starting from November 2020, hotels across 12 destinations can accept their customers’ digital methods of payment, eliminating the need for terminals and manual payment processing during customer check-in. The 12 locations are China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Macau, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SiteMinder, AsiaPay, Asia, partnership, online payments, mobile payments, PayDollar, PesoPay, SiamPay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like