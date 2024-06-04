Sipay secures USD 15 mln Series A funding for global expansion

The investment is aimed at accelerating product innovation and supporting the company's expansion efforts both locally and internationally into new markets. Recently recognized by Deloitte as the fastest-growing fintech company in Turkey, Sipay has demonstrated an exceptional year-over-year growth rate, exceeding 10x as of April 2024.
The Series A funding round, led by Anfa, a prominent global investment firm known for its concentrated, long-term partnerships with exceptional entrepreneurs, garnered significant interest from angel investors. Notable participants include industry veterans such as Jitendra Gupta of Citrus Pay and Jupiter, Amrish Rau of Pine Labs, Kunal Shah of CRED, Ravish Naresh of Khatabook, and Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings.
Headquartered in Istanbul, Sipay serves a diverse customer base encompassing individuals, businesses, and financial institutions. Its clientele includes banking institutions, traditional industrial and retail businesses, as well as technology leaders like Hepsipay and Delivery Hero-acquired Yemeksepeti. These partnerships have contributed significantly to Sipay's rapid growth in its home market and laid a solid foundation for its international expansion.
The new investment will fuel Sipay's ongoing innovation efforts and facilitate its expansion into new markets, enabling the company to better serve the complex needs of its global customers and partners. Representatives of Sipay expressed their gratitude to the team and reiterated the company's commitment to empowering businesses and individuals through a comprehensive financial marketplace.
Anfa representatives expressed excitement about the partnership with Sipay, emphasizing the company's remarkable achievements with limited resources.
