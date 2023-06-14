Subscribe
Sipay and Sileon launch a new BNPL solution in Spain

Wednesday 14 June 2023 09:48 CET | News

Spain-based Sipay has brought Sweden-based fintech Sileon’s Buy Now, Pay Later technology to Spain through a 3-year agreement.

 

This agreement allows Sipay to expand its services to include subscriptions, billing, and instalment payment plans, and confirms Sileon as an international technology provider in the growing BNPL market. With Sileon's SaaS technology, Sipay can offer merchants the possibility to meet consumers' high demand for flexible and convenient payment options.

Officials from Sipay said this agreement improves their value proposition in the competitive payment market in Spain. On the other hand, representatives from Finanpay, a company specialised in a new way of paying for the Sipay group, stated that they are satisfied with the agreement that they have signed with Sileon to offer their customers instalment payment products. This solution creates new alternatives for merchants to manage their collections.

Sipay is a payment service provider and a platform that helps merchants and large companies to sell more by adding value to their end users during the payment process. The company, specialised in the development of innovative and secure payment solutions, has almost 30 years of experience in the payment sector. Among Sipay's clients are important players in the tourism, fashion, leisure, and insurance markets. Sipay has the capacity to operate in more than 70 countries.

Sileon’s executives said the agreement with Sipay strengthens their position in the growing BNPL market and represents a major step forward in their international expansion journey. They are very excited to add Sipay to their growing pool of customers and look forward to supporting them with BNPL functionality.

What does Sipay do?

Sipay has obtained the PCI DSS certification in its latest version for all its products and solutions, this being one of the highest security standard in the payment sector. Among its clients, it has benchmarks in the tourism, fashion, leisure, and insurance markets, and has the capacity to operate in more than 70 countries.


More: Link


