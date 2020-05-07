Sections
News

Sinch to pay EUR 225 mln for SAP Digital Interconnect

Tuesday 5 May 2020 13:50 CET | News

Sweden-based cloud communications platform Sinch has partnered with Germany-based software company SAP SE to acquire SDI for EUR 225 million. 

SDI offers cloud-based communications products and consists of three segments:

  • Programmable Communications which includes SDI’s enterprise-targeted API-based offering for omnichannel customer engagement through SMS, push, email, WhatsApp, WeChat and Viber;
  • Carrier Messaging which includes a range of business-critical services to mobile operators, including products for person-to-person messaging, reporting and analytics;
  • Enterprise Solutions that spans products for contact centre, including public cloud solutions, and critical event management. 

 

Sinch is a software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for companies. SDI provides cloud-based, API-driven engagement services that support mobile network operators, enterprises and developers drive digital transformation with intelligent, interconnected, multichannel engagements. 


