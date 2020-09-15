Signifyd, BORN partner to facilitate cross-border ecommerce for retailers around the world

According to MarTech Series, the partnership between BORN and Signifyd will offer global retailers support for their cross-border cappabilities. Moreover, the combination of BORN’s BORN360 framework and Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform will enable retailers to upgrade the digital experience they provide, as ecommerce is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. Besides, it allows brands to roll out direct-to-consumer initiatives with the sort of urgency that today’s competition and shifting retail landscape require.
Furthermore, by adding Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform, the partnership extends the experience upgrade to order flow and fulfillment, as Signifyd’s platform comprises three distinct solutions, Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention, and Payments Compliance.
These solutions provide together a financial guarantee, while offering protection from all forms of chargebacks. Additionally, the Payment Compliance solution ensures that retailers are compliant with PSD2’s strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements and future-proofs the enterprise in the face of evolving payments regulation, MarTech Series reported.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions