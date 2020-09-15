|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Signifyd, BORN partner to facilitate cross-border ecommerce for retailers around the world

Tuesday 15 September 2020 12:55 CET | News

Signifyd and digital agency BORN have expanded their partnership, extending their combined ecommerce solution to retailers around the world.

According to MarTech Series, the partnership between BORN and Signifyd will offer global retailers support for their cross-border cappabilities. Moreover, the combination of BORN’s BORN360 framework and Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform will enable retailers to upgrade the digital experience they provide, as ecommerce is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. Besides, it allows brands to roll out direct-to-consumer initiatives with the sort of urgency that today’s competition and shifting retail landscape require.

Furthermore, by adding Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform, the partnership extends the experience upgrade to order flow and fulfillment, as Signifyd’s platform comprises three distinct solutions, Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention, and Payments Compliance. 

These solutions provide together a financial guarantee, while offering protection from all forms of chargebacks. Additionally, the Payment Compliance solution ensures that retailers are compliant with PSD2’s strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements and future-proofs the enterprise in the face of evolving payments regulation, MarTech Series reported.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Signifyd, BORN, ecommerce, retailers, cross-border, Signifyd Commerce Protection Platform, Revenue Protection, Abuse Prevention, Payments Compliance, chargebacks, PSD2, SCA, payments regulation
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like