Sightline Payments, Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies to deploy cashless gaming solution

Friday 15 January 2021 14:18 CET | News

Sightline Payments has partnered with Boyd Gaming and Aristocrat Technologies to serve as the patron’s funding solution for the new cashless gaming offering at its Blue Chip Casino.

According to the press release, the new jointly developed experience represents a true, end-to-end digital cashless ecosystem. Therefore, patrons of Blue Chip Casino will be able to load funds electronically from a personal account of their choice, after which they can then safely and securely use the digital cash to make wagers directly on their favorite slot machines. 

When done, any funds left on the slot machine can be optionally transferred back to their digital wallet to be used at another game in the casino. In future phases the solution will be expanded to include table games, restaurants, and a host of other amenities at Blue Chip.

Overall, through the partnership between Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies and Sightline Payments, Blue Chip Casino can now offer an integrated cashless digital payment solution with robust customer loyalty.


Keywords: Sightline Payments, Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies, cashless gaming offering, Blue Chip Casino, cashless payments, digital payments, digital wallet
