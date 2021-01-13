Sightline Payments, Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies to deploy cashless gaming solution

According to the press release, the new jointly developed experience represents a true, end-to-end digital cashless ecosystem. Therefore, patrons of Blue Chip Casino will be able to load funds electronically from a personal account of their choice, after which they can then safely and securely use the digital cash to make wagers directly on their favorite slot machines.
When done, any funds left on the slot machine can be optionally transferred back to their digital wallet to be used at another game in the casino. In future phases the solution will be expanded to include table games, restaurants, and a host of other amenities at Blue Chip.
Overall, through the partnership between Boyd Gaming, Aristocrat Technologies and Sightline Payments, Blue Chip Casino can now offer an integrated cashless digital payment solution with robust customer loyalty.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions