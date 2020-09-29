|
SIBS to acquire Romania payments company Romcard

Tuesday 29 September 2020

Portugal-based payments company SIBS has acquired card payment processing company Romcard / Supercard (ex- Wirecard Romania). 

With a range of services and products, including digital and ecommerce solutions for merchants, personalisation of bank cards and loyalty programs, the company serves all major banks and retailers with operations in Romania, and in other markets, such as Moldova, Serbia, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, and Lithuania.

Romcard/ Supercard will work under SIBS brand and the synergies created by this operation will contribute to reinforce the Portuguese brand position in the European payments market. 

Founded in 1983, SIBS provides financial services, particularly in the payments’ area, to more than 300 million users from different geographies, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually. SIBS offers security and anti-fraud solutions and services in business process outsourcing and card production and personalisation. In parallel, SIBS manages multiple digital payment channels, from Automatic Payment Terminals to online channels or mobile phones. 

