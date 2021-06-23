|
SIA and BANCOMAT to boost national digital payments in Italy

Wednesday 23 June 2021 14:09 CET | News

Card and merchant solutions provider SIA has signed a MoA with BANCOMAT, provider of BANCOMAT Pay.

The objective of the Memorandum is to create a new supply chain for BANCOMAT®, PagoBANCOMAT and BANCOMAT Pay payment and cash withdrawal systems capable of re-engineering such services, thus creating the conditions to enable the domestic network also at an international level. 

BANCOMAT and SIA, in addition to confirming the commitment of the two companies to supporting the digitalisation of the Italy's payment systems, aim to develop new BANCOMAT payments that will entail improved governance of the network according to a centralised model by means of a Technology Hub managed by BANCOMAT.


