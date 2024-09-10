Subscribe
Shopify teams up with Roblox to support entrepreneurship and commerce

Tuesday 10 September 2024 09:18 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has joined forces with Roblox to further support entrepreneurship and simplify commerce. 

By becoming Roblox’s commerce integration partner, Shopify is set to assist the company in furthering entrepreneurship and optimising commerce. The two companies also mention their intention to pilot Shopify’s Checkout into Roblox, with a greater launch being planned for the beginning of 2025. Through this, Shopify and Roblox aim to allow developers, creators, and brands on Shopify to sell physical items directly within their games without leaving the platform.

How do Shopify and Roblox plan to back entrepreneurs?

The integration between Shopify and Roblox is set to enable creators and brands to engage with a global audience of approximately 80 million daily active Roblox users and potential customers. The current announcement focuses on allowing creators to benefit from a new avenue to entrepreneurship.

Considering that commerce takes place in physical stores, online, and immersive spaces, Roblox works towards developing a space where digitally-focused consumers can pursue entrepreneurship via content creation. Through its partnership with Shopify, the company is set to unlock a new channel for its customers’ ventures and enable them to have more spaces to connect with their communities. This collaboration follows the launch of Roblox gift cards in Hong Kong by InComm Payments at both online and physical retailers. At that time, Roblox gift cards were set to be able to be purchased online in denominations from USD 6.4 to USD 513. Shortly after, more specifically in the second quarter of 2024, the companies planned to deliver the cards to several Hong Kong retail chains, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, HKTVmall, Alipay+, Suning, and Game Source Entertainment.

Previous news from Shopify

The alliance with Robox comes shortly after PayPal teamed up with Shopify to extend their services to the US market. Through this move, PayPal was set to become an additional online credit and debit card processor for Shopify Payments via PayPal Complete Payments, a solution aimed at serving marketplaces and platforms and includes flexible and optimised developer tools. Building on a prior collaboration from 2022, PayPal intended to integrate its wallet transactions into Shopify Payments in the US to simplify the management of orders, payouts, reporting, and chargeback flows.

Source: Link


