InComm Payments launches Roblox gift cards in Hong Kong

Monday 20 May 2024 12:21 CET | News

US-based paytech company InComm Payments has announced it is offering gift cards for Roblox, an online game platform, at online and physical retailers in Hong Kong.

 

Roblox gift cards can now be purchased online in denominations from USD 6.4 to USD 513. In Q2 2024, these cards will also be available at Hong Kong retail chains like 7-Eleven, Circle K, HKTVmall, Alipay+, Suning, and Game Source Entertainment.

InComm Payments first entered Hong Kong in 2012, offering point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology. The company's POSA innovations have enabled many products and solutions to transform the commerce experience for shoppers in the market.

Commenting on this development, representatives from Incomm Payments said that as games and virtual experiences like those found on Roblox continue to rise in popularity, consumers expect stores to stock products related to their favourite games and online experiences. They are happy to continue supporting Hong Kong retailers by supplying them with gift cards that will help them attract visitors to their stores.

What does InComm Payments do?

InComm Payments is a global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, it delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, and financial services.

By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe.

With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, the company operates in the payments industry from its headquarters in the US.


Keywords: gift card , product launch, paytech, POS, payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: InComm Payments, Roblox
Countries: Hong Kong
