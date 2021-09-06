|
ShopeePay expands its network of merchants to 50,000 locations

ShopeePay, a Singapore-based payments app, has expanded its merchant’s network to 50,000 locations in the Phillipines.

ShopeePay offers users a solution when it comes to cashless payments. With this, ShopeePay adds merchants such as Lawson, Lander’s Central, UltraMega Supermarket, and Tiger Sugar to its roster.

More people continue to opt for cashless transactions for their convenience and safety. By 2026, the projected transactional value for digital payments is worth USD 11.29 trillion, sources say. In addition to growing its network of partner merchants, ShopeePay offers digital transactions coupled with discounts and cashback promos.

Users can also Scan to Pay with the ShopeePay QR code at over 2,500 ShopeePay partner merchants with over 15,000 total branches nationwide. These include new establishments such as Lawson, Lander’s Central, UltraMega Supermarket, HB1 Pharmacy, and Tiger Sugar, on top of existing essential merchants like Puregold and Seaoil.


