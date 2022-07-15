Subscribe
News

Sendsprint launches in the UK to provide money transfers to the African Diaspora through Flutterwave

Friday 15 July 2022 15:14 CET | News

Nigeria-based payments company Sendsprint Technology Solutions has teamed with Flutterwave to launch in the UK with a cross-border payments service targeting the African Diaspora.

SendSprint’s product offering is enabled through a strategic partnership with African payments company Flutterwave, to facilitate cross-border remittances for the startup. SendSprint became incorporated in April 2022 and the company has established the UK as its international headquarters with a presence in the US and Nigeria. SendSprint has also applied for the necessary licensing through a regulated entity.

The company’s products connect the estimated 1.7 million people making up the African Diaspora to loved ones at home, and is introducing its Sendsprint money transfer service, and Sprint Connect to the market – a gifting solution which connects the African diaspora to retailers across the continent.

Cross-border payments offering through SendSprint

SendSprint will offer three destination countries for senders including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. In the first 18 months, SendSprint is targeting 300,000 UK customers. The UK launch represents the first step in SendSprint’s international plans as it looks to expand into the US and Canada in the coming months.

Sendsprint’s Send Money will provide a flat fee experience of USD 5 (approx GBP 4.10) for money transfers as opposed to a sliding scale from other providers, favourable exchange rates with real-time transaction monitoring and 24/7 customer service support.


Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, money transfer, transaction monitoring
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Flutterwave, Sendsprint Technology Solutions
Countries: Africa, United Kingdom
