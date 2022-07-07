Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Seedrs partners with Form3 and LHV UK for instant and faster payments

Thursday 7 July 2022 15:04 CET | News

Private investment platform Seedrs has partnered with cloud-native payment technology provider Form3 and banking services provider LHV UK to enable it to access UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Payments in Europe, to augment its customer offering, according to Fintech Finance.

 

The new payment capability will support Seedrs’ efforts to make it easier and faster for retail investors to invest in innovative, fast-growth European businesses. The integration of Form3 will provide Seedrs’ users with real-time payments for account funding – the next step in its business development.

The new collaboration is underpinned by Form3’s cloud-API technology and LHV UK’s banking infrastructure and regulatory expertise to provide Seedrs with real-time payments for account funding and reconciliation services, safely adhering to banking regulations. This will benefit Seedrs’ businesses and the investors who support them.

Check our company database to find out more about Form3.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Form3, SEPA, instant payments, online payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Form3, LHV UK, Seedrs
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Form3

|

LHV UK

|

Seedrs

|
Discover all the Company news on Form3 and other articles related to Form3 in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like