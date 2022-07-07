Seedrs partners with Form3 and LHV UK for instant and faster payments

Private investment platform Seedrs has partnered with cloud-native payment technology provider Form3 and banking services provider LHV UK to enable it to access UK Faster Payments and SEPA Instant Payments in Europe, to augment its customer offering, according to Fintech Finance.
The new payment capability will support Seedrs’ efforts to make it easier and faster for retail investors to invest in innovative, fast-growth European businesses. The integration of Form3 will provide Seedrs’ users with real-time payments for account funding – the next step in its business development.
The new collaboration is underpinned by Form3’s cloud-API technology and LHV UK’s banking infrastructure and regulatory expertise to provide Seedrs with real-time payments for account funding and reconciliation services, safely adhering to banking regulations. This will benefit Seedrs’ businesses and the investors who support them.
Check our company database to find out more about Form3.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions