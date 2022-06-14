Subscribe
Scrypt joins Visa's Fast Tract program

Tuesday 14 June 2022 13:34 CET | News

US-based Scrypt, a payables automation provider, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa.

The partnership allows Scrypt to use the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers, through the Fast Track solution.

The core technology behind Scrypt’s accounting platform is based on a data operations platform developed at MIT for the US Department of Defense. Scrypt integrates data processing and decision support technology, powered by AI and machine learning, and uses big data to learn over time. In this way, Scrypt can mimic human behaviour during complex tasks and perform adaptive decisions to optimize the flow of payables, receivables and payments.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Scrypt the ability to access Visa’s partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible.

