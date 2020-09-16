|
Scenic Group to accept and process payments worldwide with Credorax

Wednesday 16 September 2020 13:47 CET | News

Luxury cruise and tour merchant Scenic Group has partnered Credorax to accept and process payments from travel agencies around the world.

As a smart payments provider, Credorax helps merchants accept payments easily with its Source payments gateway. The platform offers telecom-grade (99.999%) availability for processing payments as well as a host of payments products and services designed to maximize business growth and optimise operational processes.

Credorax’s services will enable Scenic Group to accept and process payments in over 120 currencies, and have access to a wide range of alternative payment methods, Credorax’s ‘Insights’ platform for BI, reporting and reconciliation, along with customized Hosted Payment Pages services supporting Visa, Mastercard and AMEX card types to make sure they never deny a valid payment.


