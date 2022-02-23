Scalapay raises USD 497 mln Series B and moves into the checkout market

Scalapay is a payment solution for ecommerce merchants across the globe that allows customers to Buy Now, Pay Later without interest. Their BNPL offerings include three options for customers (Pay in 3, Pay in 4, and Pay Later) in which customers are not required to make any payments upfront, and can instead opt to pay in 3 instalments, 4 instalments, or entirely after 14 days.
The BNPL provider has also launched a platform called Magic. The platform is designed to modernise the checkout experience for customers and solve painful areas for merchants wishing to provide a, ecommerce solution. The company has raised over USD 700 million in funding to date. Since its recent Series A round, Scalapay has grown its payment volume three times month over month.
Company officials stated that there is an opportunity for Magic to redefine European ecommerce, which has a lesser reputation compared to its US peers. With Magic, they have removed all the common friction points at checkout and addressed key reasons for cart abandonment such as signup or login, shipping, payment selection, and privacy consents. They have done this whilst respecting Europe's PSD2 and GDPR rules.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions