Saudi Payments Network welcomes Neo Leap to operate in Saudi Arabia

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:25 CET | News

Saudi Payments (Mada), which operates under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank, has granted permission to fintech Neo Leap to handle transactions through its payment system.

Saudi Arabia-based Neo Leap offers full financial transactions services, from POS to store services, cashier, payment gateway, and e-wallets.

Thanks to the technical authorisation issued through the Saudi Payments permit centre, Neo Leap can now provide advanced services for card payments to the individual and business sectors. Some of the services include secure storage of card data, support for pre-authorised transactions, and processing recurring payments. 

According to asumetech.com citing the company’s CEO Adel Al-Rajhi, Neo Leap aims to achieve financial inclusion and strengthen the growing ecosystem of digital transactions in the Kingdom. 

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, online payments, payment gateway, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Saudi Arabia
