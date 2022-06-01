Sanlam acquires fintech Q Link

The software manages deductions in both the payroll and bank collection streams. Sanlam’s officials stated that they are seeing the social impact, especially around financial inclusion and improving the lives of previously disadvantaged communities through the provision of financial access and high growth prospects from this sector.
Q Link services more than 4.5 million employees, collecting USD 290 million in monthly premiums for over 133 clients, many in the insurance industry. Sanlam explained that the company’s software improved collection success rates while optimising costs.
The concept of ‘affordability and control’ ensures that only valid and affordable deductions are processed through employee payrolls, Sanlam company stated. Currently, the company facilitates collections for over 30% of all recurring retail life insurance premiums in the country. The Emolument Attachment Order solution has saved South African public sector employees more than USD 19 million in invalid and over-deductions from court orders since 2014.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions