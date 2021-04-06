|
News

Same Day ACH payments transaction limit to be increased to USD 1 mln

Tuesday 6 April 2021 12:50 CET | News

Nacha has announced that the Same Day ACH payments transaction limit will be increased to USD 1 million. 

Nacha members approved a measure to increase the per-payment maximum from the current USD 100,000 to USD 1 million effective 18 March 2022. The measure will apply to all eligible Same Day ACH payments, including credits and debits for both businesses and consumers.

According to the press release, the USD 1 million limit will be beneficial for payments ranging from insurance claim payments and payroll funding to business-to-business and tax payments, among others.

Previously, Same Day ACH operating hours were extended. Since 19 March 2021, financial institutions have had two additional hours to initiate Same Day ACH payments. With this extension, ACH payments are now settled four times each business day.


More: Link


