SafetyPay provides alternative payment method to support Betcris' growth

More regions legalising sports betting, combined with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing casinos to close and many people to stay at home, sparked a rise in online games and betting in all forms. It is projected that the global online gambling market will be valued at more than USD 92.9 billion USD in 2023, almost doubling the current market size: USD 59 billion USD, according to the press release.
Through SafetyPay, online casino operators can offer alternative payment methods to non-card holders or fraud-wary customers who choose not to share credit card details online. Betcris' players will have the option to pay for online games and sports betting through bank transfer or cash instead of using a credit or debit card. SafetyPay's solution offers customers an option where they are not asked to share any personal information or details.
