Sabre acquires Conferma Pay

The companies have been in a strategic partnership for years and acknowledge the changing landscape and the need for future technology investments in the B2B payment space. By acquiring Conferma Pay, Sabre will help boost virtual card payments in the travel industry and further invest in new technologies that can make B2B travel payments safer, faster, and seamless.
A decade-long partnership
Moreover, the acquisition will enable Conferma Pay to build the skills and technologies both companies need and develop enhanced payment solutions to address the gaps in the industry and expand opportunities for optimised sales. At the same time, Conferma Pay ensures travel agencies can pay securely and gather the necessary data they need to reconcile payments, in a fraction of the time agencies would need if they were to tackle the entire process on their own.
Founded in 2005, the payments company connects issuers to over 700 travel management companies and ensure the major global distribution systems for over 100 online booking tools.
