Sabre acquires Conferma Pay

Wednesday 10 August 2022 14:27 CET | News

US-based travel technology company Sabre has acquired payments company Conferma Pay in an undisclosed deal to offer a stronger value proposition for travel agencies. 

The companies have been in a strategic partnership for years and acknowledge the changing landscape and the need for future technology investments in the B2B payment space. By acquiring Conferma Pay, Sabre will help boost virtual card payments in the travel industry and further invest in new technologies that can make B2B travel payments safer, faster, and seamless. 

A decade-long partnership

Moreover, the acquisition will enable Conferma Pay to build the skills and technologies both companies need and develop enhanced payment solutions to address the gaps in the industry and expand opportunities for optimised sales. At the same time, Conferma Pay ensures travel agencies can pay securely and gather the necessary data they need to reconcile payments, in a fraction of the time agencies would need if they were to tackle the entire process on their own.

About Conferma Pay

 

 Founded in 2005, the payments company connects issuers to over 700 travel management companies and ensure the major global distribution systems for over 100 online booking tools. 

The partnership with Sabre started in 2011, when it introduced Virtual Payments for Hotel Settlement and since moved to full integration, including air bookings, at the end of 2016. Back in 2020, Conferma closed a deal with Visa to allow the payment processor’s card available in travellers’ mobile wallets. It also launched a corporate virtual payments platform in 2021. 

