News

SaaS platform Elopage raises USD 38 mln in initial funding

Thursday 26 August 2021 14:35 CET | News

Germany-based SaaS platform and payments provider elopage has announced the completion of its funding round of USD 38 million. 

The Series A round, which is the SaaS company’s first-ever funding round, is backed by tech investors including lead investor Target Global as well as France-based Partech Ventures and US-based Avid Ventures.

The company is committed to investing further in its proprietary end-to-end platform, with the goal of enabling at least one million businesses to unlock their potential through elopage by 2025.

elopage delivers a one-stop platform to digital entrepreneurs ranging from solopreneurs and creators to international media platforms with annual sales from EUR 5k to EUR 40 million. As a payment provider and content delivery service, the startup combines the power of microservices, offering hundreds of use cases with its flexible features and apps. Users can develop and host a tailored website and sales funnels, collect payments, and take care of their tax payments. 



More: Link


Keywords: funding, SaaS, online payments, online platform, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





