RS2 receives E-Money Institution license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

Tuesday 25 May 2021 14:08 CET | News

Malta-based global payments processing and technology provider RS2 has announced that its German subsidiary, RS2 Financial Services, has been granted an E-Money Institution (EMI) license by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

The EMI license will enable RS2 to provide a range of payment acceptance methods for its merchant customers, including all major international card schemes such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay, and Discover, as well as over 200 alternative payment methods via e-wallets, such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay, as well as crypto services.

The license will also allow RS2 to provide additional financial services support to merchants and consumers across Europe, as well as processing capabilities for cross-border payments for global merchants. RS2’s merchant customers will have access to issuing products such as funding, purchasing, prepaid, loyalty, and gift cards. On the consumer side, a range of services will be offered through e-wallets, loyalty programmes, and physical and virtual cards.


Keywords: e-money, merchants, e-wallet, cryptocurrency, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
