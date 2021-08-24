|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Roxe partners Treviso to enable remittances to Brazil

Tuesday 24 August 2021 15:06 CET | News

Blockchain-based payment network Roxe has partnered with international foreign exchange broker Treviso to enable remittances to Brazil.

As agreed, Treviso will become a Roxe node to facilitate payments from the US to Brazil. The move will enable Treviso to eliminate dependence on intermediaries and facilitate faster remittances.

The move comes weeks after Roxe expanded its footprint to Brazil in partnership with money transfer firm Rana Express. Roxe representatives have stated that the US to Brazil is an important remittance corridor as the company continues its expansion and build on the shift in payments from a traditional account model to a new blockchain- powered paradigm. Roxe’s payment technology automatically selects the optimised route to enable payments for any business or individual.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: remittance, remittances, money remittance, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like