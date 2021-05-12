Rimuut, Nium to enable international payment services for businesses and freelancers

Rimuut, a global invoicing and payments platform, has tapped into Nium’s, a financial services platform, payout network and cross-border collection service to support businesses and freelancers.
With approximately 20 million freelancers in the EU, making up 8% of the workforce in the region and nearly 60 million freelancers in the US, which make up about 35% of the workforce, the partnership with Nium will enable Rimuut to gain competitive advantage in the freelance ecosystem and gig economy, according to the official press release.
Rimuut sets the facilitation of the invoicing and payment processes between businesses and independent professionals at its core. Nium’s global payments technology stack aims to make the collection and disbursement of funds in local currencies quicker and cost-efficient for Rimuut, and to provide Rimuut access to countries such as Taiwan or the Philippines.
With a global network of over 40 partnering banks and a regulatory portfolio that includes licences in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, the UK, the EU, Canada, and the US, Nium is also able to provide guidance and support on local policies and regulations in new markets for Rimuut.
