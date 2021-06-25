|
Revolut broadens paid subscription offering

UK-based neobank Revolut has updated its paid accounts with new purchase protection and insurance benefits.

According to eMarketer, eligible items that users purchase through their Revolut accounts will remain covered within 90 days of the transaction. Should the item be stolen or damaged, Premium subscribers are entitled to up to USD 2,500 per claim annually. Metal customers are eligible for up to USD 10,000.

Products purchased through a user’s Revolut account within 90 days of the transaction are eligible for reimbursement. Customers are limited to USD 600 annually, and up to USD 300 per item. The neobank has introduced these new features while also increasing its focus on paid account subscriptions. Recently, Revolut announced new fees and restrictions on its free Standard account in Ireland. 


