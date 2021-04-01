|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Reserve Bank of India extends timeline for processing of recurring online transactions

Thursday 1 April 2021 15:17 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the timeline for banks and other institutions to migrate to the framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions.

According to the press release, the primary objective of the framework was to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and enhance customer convenience. Based on a request from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) for an extension of time to enable the banks to complete the migration, Reserve Bank had advised the stakeholders in December 2020 to migrate to the framework by 31 March 2021. Thus, adequate time was given to the stakeholders to comply with the framework.

However, the framework has not been fully implemented even after the extended timeline. The delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default. Consequently, to prevent any inconvenience to the customers, Reserve Bank has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, until 30 September 2021. 

Any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Reserve Bank of India, recurring payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like