Remessa Online taps Modulr and Ripple for cross-border payments

Joining forces with Modulr and Ripple, Remessa Online can now provide its customers with access to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant payments and the UK’s Faster Payments, enabling them to make payments 24/7, 365 days a year, in around 10 seconds, to the UK and Europe.
According to the press release, Brazilian businesses expect international payments to be as instant, low cost, and simple as local transfers. Providing customers with the same experience in international transactions is difficult, but essential in the wake of ongoing economic difficulties around the globe.
Together, the Modulr and Ripple partnership will make it easier than ever for Remessa Online to run real-time payments internationally. With Modulr’s domestic access to UK and European payment rails and RippleNet’s international infrastructure, global businesses like Remessa Online have an alternative to legacy correspondent banking and can now make payments into the UK and Europe.
Modulr is authorised and regulated by the FCA as an Electronic Money Institution, and so can issue GBP accounts with dedicated account numbers and sort codes. As a direct participant of the Faster Payments and Bacs schemes, Modulr settles funds at the Bank of England, providing reliability and security for users. In the EU, Modulr is authorised and regulated as an Electronic Money Institution by the Central Bank of Ireland and De Nederlandsche Bank in the Netherlands and EU.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions