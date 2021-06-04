|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Recharge.com launches its services in MENA

Friday 4 June 2021 15:52 CET | News

Netherlands-based payments company Recharge.com has announced the launch of its services in MENA.

The fintech, which specialises in digital gift and prepaid cards for local and global brands such as Netflix, Spotify, and Xbox, has rolled out its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Recharge.com will provide a one-stop-shop marketplace for various categories of branded payments, including call credit, data bundles, shopping, entertainment, gaming, and prepaid money. There will be local and global products for people to choose from and customer service support in both English and Arabic.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of a EUR 10 million debt funding round to fuel Recharge.com’s international expansion.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: marketplace, online shopping, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like