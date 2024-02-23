Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

RBI reviews Paytm's UPI payment request

Monday 26 February 2024 13:07 CET | News

The Reserve Bank of India has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to review a request from Paytm.

 

Formally known as One 97 Communications (PAYT.NS), Paytm is asking to become a third-party application provider (TPAP). If accepted, this move would enable Paytm to continue processing payments via India's widely-used unified payments interface (UPI), albeit requiring a new set of banks to support the application. 

According to the RBI, the NPCI is tasked with facilitating four to five banks capable of handling high volumes of UPI payments to serve as service providers for Paytm. The central bank emphasised that no new users should be added by the TPAP until all existing users are satisfactorily migrated to a new handle. 

The central bank's decision comes after a previous directive for Paytm Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Paytm, to cease operations by 15 March 2024, causing disruption for the popular payment app, which relied on the banking unit's infrastructure. 

Data from the NPCI website cited by Reuters indicates that Paytm ranks as the third largest app for UPI payments in the country, processing 1.6 billion monthly transactions, trailing PhonePe and Google Pay. To ensure the continued operation of Paytm QR codes, the RBI suggested that the company may establish settlement accounts with one or more banks.

 

The Reserve Bank of India has directed the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to review a request from Paytm.

 

Other developments from Paytm

In February 2024, Paytm announced a partnership with Axis Bank to serve as a banking partner. Paytm entered this to initiate the settlement of merchant transactions, with One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, moving its nodal account to the latter from Paytm Payments Bank. Additionally, Paytm share price increased by 5% to hit the upper circuit after the fintech company’s decision to collaborate with Axis Bank for the continuation of merchant settlement. 

According to Paytm’s regulatory filing, the company also shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank by opening an escrow account to continue providing merchant settlements. Additionally, the arrangement aims to replace the nodal account that OCL was leveraging with Paytm Payments Bank, with the account being its master account where all transactions by customers and merchants are settled. Paytm Payment Services, OCL’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has been using the Axis Bank service since its inception.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, payment processing, compliance, digital payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Paytm, Reserve Bank of India
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Paytm

|

Reserve Bank of India

|
Discover all the Company news on Paytm and other articles related to Paytm in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like