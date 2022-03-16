RBI launches UPI for feature phones and digital payments helpline

While launching the two initiatives, the RBI Governor highlighted the importance of these initiatives in improving the diversity, utility, and transformational power of digital innovations in the country. These initiatives will further deepen the digital ecosystem and financial inclusion. The Governor also stated that the RBI stands committed to providing an enabling environment for this.
At present, efficient access to UPI is available on smart phones. UPI can be accessed through NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) using the short code of *99#. But this option is cumbersome and not popular. Considering that there are more than 40 crore feature phone mobile subscribers in India, UPI123pay will materially improve the options for such users to access UPI., the official press release states. UPI123Pay includes four distinct options as below:
The 24x7 Helpline – ‘DigiSaathi’ – provides a channel to obtain help on the entire gamut of digital payments. Automated responses on information related to digital payment products and services are available in Hindi and English through multiple options like a toll-free number, a short code, a website – www.digisaathi.info, and chatbots. DigiSaathi will assist users with their queries on digital payments via website & chatbot facility and through toll-free calls where user can dial or call out the options/products for which the information is required. More interactive options and language choices shall be enabled going forward.
The above initiatives are envisioned to accelerate the process of digital adoption in India, by creating a richer and inclusive ecosystem that can accommodate larger sections of population.
