|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

RBI introduces Credi2's cashpresso solution

Friday 7 May 2021 14:37 CET | News

Germany-based Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has partnered with Austria-based digital financing solutions provider Credi2 to introduce payments solution cashpresso.

cashpresso is a ‘Buy now, pay later’ payment method which will be introduced by RBI in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) markets. This payment method allows users to purchase goods on credit and pay after a set interest-free period or in instalments.

According to a Credi2 representative, the company was able to support RBI in offering a new product within a short time. The new cashpresso financing solution can be used by the retail sector at the point of sale (POS) and for online purchases, enabling simple use via various access channels. An RBI representative stated that cashpresso is a scalable product that is constantly being developed and has future potential.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, BNPL, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like