News

Razorpay partners with Trustly

Tuesday 19 April 2022 14:18 CET | News

Razorpay has joined hands with Trustly to improve exports between India and Europe.

The EU is India’s second-largest destination for exports and is India’s third-largest trading partner, accounting for EUR 62.8 billion worth of trade in 2020. Given the EU’s diversity of payment instruments and habits, European shoppers might abandon carts if they don’t find familiar and preferred digital payment methods. This prevents many Indian businesses from being effective in selling their products digitally and directly to prospective customers in the many countries of Europe.

To solve this problem, Razorpay partnered with Trustly, a European payments network that enables its 525 million users to make payments directly from their bank accounts without using credit or debit cards. With the new Trustly integration, Razorpay businesses will be able to accept payments from across the length and breadth of Europe.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, Trustly, Razorpay, cross-border payments
Categories: Online Payments
Companies: Razorpay, Trustly
Countries: Europe, India
Payments & Commerce News

