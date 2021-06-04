|
Rapyd launches its investment arm Rapyd Ventures

Friday 4 June 2021 15:56 CET | News

Rapyd has announced the launch of Rapyd Ventures, its new investment arm that will focus on investing in early and growth-stage businesses that are delivering the next wave of innovation in financial services.

The new venture arm will primarily work with startups after their Seed round and through Series B funding that have a unique market and customer insights and are expanding on existing market traction.

Besides capital, Rapyd Ventures will also provide access to its Fintech-as-a-Service capabilities and network of partners, offering startups strategic advice and giving them opportunities to accelerate their growth.


