Raffles Hotel Singapore, Adyen partner to offer guests contactless tokenized payments

According to the press release, through this partnership with Adyen, Raffles Hotel Singapore will offer a contactless check-in and check-out with tokenized payments, thus securely capturing a guest’s card details, encrypt the data, and replace it with a secure token ensuring a faster checkout experiences later.
Prior to its reopening in August 2019, Raffles Hotel Singapore was already planning to implement contactless check-in/check-out which finally came into fruition in July 2020. Contactless check-in/check-out means guests can register and check-in prior to arrival, and check-out via the web, on their mobile devices using a QR code, through a phone call, or via a mobile payment terminal brought to their room.
Therefore, thanks to Adyen’s technical solution that supports a large variety of currencies and payment methods, Raffles Hotel Singapore will now be able to offer hotel guests and customers options to choose their preferred payment methods. In addition, Adyen will provide simpler, faster and more customer-centric payment experiences across the following:
Raffles Hotel Singapore-operated restaurants: With its single platform approach and technical solutions, Adyen is giving the hotel property the ability to offer more local payment options, including via WeChat Pay and Alipay, as well as offer contactless in-restaurant payment options at the table through mobile point-of-sale terminals.
Raffles Spa & Raffles Boutique: With customer demands for contactless payment offerings, Adyen has enabled in-property retail outlets to offer tap-and-go alternatives across more payment options (via card and mobile wallets). This shortens queues in-store as the terminal response times have increased and staff can also take payment terminals to customers around the shop.
Ecommerce Platforms: With the rise of payment methods available and increased use of digital options, Raffles Hotel Singapore has implemented Adyen’s ecommerce platforms to extend its sales channels online for retail as well as food and beverage offerings. Additionally, online sales options will also be made available for special occasions such as Mid-Autumn Festival, Diwali, Christmas and Chinese New Year.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions