Quadpay reimagines 'Buy Now, Pay Later' shopping experience with Quadpay for Chrome

According to the press release, Quadpay for Chrome extends the ability to use Quadpay across all devices and provides consumers a more fair digital alternative to credit cards, anywhere they shop. Therefore, as consumers shop online, they can use Quadpay for Chrome to pay in four interest-free instalments over six weeks on any website at checkout.
How the new solution works:
In two clicks, Chrome users can add the Quadpay for Chrome extension to their desktop.
The Quadpay Chrome extension will display a 'Pay with Quadpay' button when consumers are on a product detail page or a page with a credit card form to pay with Quadpay.
The consumer clicks the 'Pay with Quadpay' button to check out and Quadpay will generate a virtual Visa card and automatically insert it into the credit card form.
The merchant is paid upfront and the consumer pays in four interest-free instalments over six weeks.
