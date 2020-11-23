|
|
|
|
|
|
Quadpay reimagines 'Buy Now, Pay Later' shopping experience with Quadpay for Chrome

Monday 23 November 2020

'Buy Now, Pay Later' company Quadpay has launched Quadpay for Chrome, a new browser extension that provides desktop users a way to shop online anywhere and pay over time.

According to the press release, Quadpay for Chrome extends the ability to use Quadpay across all devices and provides consumers a more fair digital alternative to credit cards, anywhere they shop. Therefore, as consumers shop online, they can use Quadpay for Chrome to pay in four interest-free instalments over six weeks on any website at checkout. 

How the new solution works: 

  • In two clicks, Chrome users can add the Quadpay for Chrome extension to their desktop.

  • The Quadpay Chrome extension will display a 'Pay with Quadpay' button when consumers are on a product detail page or a page with a credit card form to pay with Quadpay.

  • The consumer clicks the 'Pay with Quadpay' button to check out and Quadpay will generate a virtual Visa card and automatically insert it into the credit card form. 

  • The merchant is paid upfront and the consumer pays in four interest-free instalments over six weeks.


Keywords: Quadpay, Buy now, pay later, BNPL, launch, Quadpay for Chrome, online shopping, online payments, instalment payments, checkout
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
