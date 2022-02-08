|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

QisstPay launches 1-Click Checkout in the US

Tuesday 8 February 2022 14:47 CET | News

BNPL provider QisstPay has rolled out its 1-Click Checkout product for merchants in the US.

 

With 1-Click Checkout, shoppers will be able to complete online purchases in near real time without the filling out forms or recalling usernames and passwords. For merchants, the shopper experience reduces cart abandonment and increases conversion rates, which leads to more sales, according to the company.

With QisstPay, merchants will be able to add multiple payment methods instantly using their 'drag and drop' checkout builder. This can all be done without additional coding. Payment methods include credit and debit cards via payment gateways, buy now pay later providers, digital wallets, financing, and more.

Merchants will also have access to in-depth analytics and gain insights into which payment options perform best and are most popular with their shoppers. Furthermore, QisstPay 1-Click Checkout has built-in security, privacy, and fraud monitoring tools.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, digital wallet, merchants, online payments, ecommerce, payment methods, fraud prevention
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like