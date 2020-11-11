|
PXP Financial announces next US partnership with Penn Interactive

Wednesday 11 November 2020 15:05 CET | News

PXP Financial has announced its partnership with US-based online gaming operator Penn Interactive.

According to the press release, Penn Interactive is the latest innovative operator to join PXP Financial’s growing US portfolio. With this partnership, PXP Financial has deployed a full-service gateway, offering multiple connections to several payment service providers, and a fully managed service to include reconciliations and risk monitoring for Penn Interactive.

Having entered the US region in 2013, PXP Financial now has gaming licenses in more than nine US states and its solution is approved in several more. The company’s knowledge of the region and its experience with multiple payment solutions, all under one service, will enable Penn Interactive to support its merchants across the country. In return, PXP Financial will continue its brand expansion in the US gaming market.

Furthermore, the partnership has already gone live in Penn Interactive’s home state of Pennsylvania and is on its way to continue expanding both companies’ offerings, within Pennsylvania and additional states in the future.


