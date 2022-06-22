Subscribe
PXP Financial and DaoPay expand partnership in Europe

Wednesday 22 June 2022

Payment processing services providers PXP Financial and DaoPay, have announced the next phase in their relationship to deliver payment services throughout Europe.

PXP Financial and DaoPay started working together in 2017 when DaoPay acted as its payment facilitator. The companies’ customers will benefit from a card acquiring service at launch and an alternative payment method (APM) aggregation service throughout Europe later in 2022.

For customers, this means getting all services related to acquiring, from accepting card payments or APMs to receiving money from a single source, as well as access to 100+ payment methods, including mobile and patented phone-based payment solutions. As a result, administrative efforts will be reduced to a minimum. 

Recently PXP Financial has announced its arrival in Canada, Ontario is the next key territory for sports betting since New Jersey became one of the first states to legalise sports betting and online wagering after a 2018 Supreme Court decision.

Keywords: partnership, payment methods, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: DaoPay, PXP Financial
Countries: Europe
