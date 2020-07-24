Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PULSE uses BHMI's Concourse to support transaction volumes

Friday 24 July 2020 13:21 CET | News

BHMI has announced that PULSE, the nation’s debit network, is now using Concourse – Extended Settlement for its principle settlement of transactions. 

PULSE is using Concourse across the entirety of its network, including POS, ecommerce, and ATM transactions. It is part of the global payments brand Discover Global Network, and it operates a debit/ATM network serving thousands of financial institutions nationwide and linking cardholders to more than 2.2 million ATMs around the world. 

Concourse – Extended Settlement allows PULSE to settle across different channels and provides the flexibility to move from daily to intra-day processing as needed. This not only lays the groundwork for real-time delivery, but Concourse’s flexible rules-based engine also enables PULSE to make quick adjustments for fee and settlement processing without changing code, resulting in savings in time and resources.

PULSE has also been relying on BHMI’s Concourse – Fees & Commissions module to support its fee structures and activities. Its ongoing experience with this solution prompted PULSE to extend its use of Concourse for principle settlement for its network.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PULSE, BHMI, transactions, POS, ecommerce, ATM, cardholders, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like