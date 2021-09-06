|
Public Bank extends QR service with Thailand

Monday 6 September 2021 15:32 CET | News

Thailand-based Public Bank group has extended its QR service to support DuitNow QR Cross Border payments between Malaysia and Thailand.

It also reported the bank will continue to foster close collaboration with payments network, PayNet, enabling transactions to more Asian countries in the near future.

The bank is supportive of the nation’s push towards digitisation of various banking services and the creation of a financially inclusive society. Businesses can enrol for the PBe QR service by self-registration from the Bank’s internet banking website or by approaching the nearest Public Bank branch for assistance.

As a collective effort to push for e-payments, Public Bank is also sending its acquiring transaction fees for DuitNow QR payments until 31 December 2022.


