Primer raises GBP 14 mln in Series A funding round

According to the press release, the round also saw the participation of existing investors such as Balderton, SpeedInvest, Seedcamp, and RTP Global. The company will use the funding to accelerate business development efforts and scale its remote-first product and engineering organisation.
Primer enables ecommerce merchants and online payments facilitators to connect and maintain their payments ecosystem through a unified payments API and checkout. These connections can include payment service providers, payment methods, fraud management solutions providers, chargeback services, subscription billing engines, BI tools, as well as loyalty and rewards platforms.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions