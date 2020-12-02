|
Primer raises GBP 14 mln in Series A funding round

Wednesday 2 December 2020 15:27 CET | News

UK-based online checkout API provider Primer has raised GBP 14 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel.

According to the press release, the round also saw the participation of existing investors such as Balderton, SpeedInvest, Seedcamp, and RTP Global. The company will use the funding to accelerate business development efforts and scale its remote-first product and engineering organisation.

Primer enables ecommerce merchants and online payments facilitators to connect and maintain their payments ecosystem through a unified payments API and checkout. These connections can include payment service providers, payment methods, fraud management solutions providers, chargeback services, subscription billing engines, BI tools, as well as loyalty and rewards platforms.


