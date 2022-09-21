Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Primer partners with Fazz to increase adoption of PayNow in Southeast Asia

Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:22 CET | News

UK-based automation platform for payments Primer has started collaborating with Fazz to allow merchants in Southeast Asia to add PayNow to their service.

 

With PayNow, the national payment network of Singapore, merchants can accept payments via a mobile number or QR from retail customers of over 14 participating banks and non-bank financial institutions in Singapore. Retail customers are now able to enjoy low-cost bank transfers as their preferred payment method, whilst having 24/7 instant payments and augmented user experience when making a payment, both online and offline.

Primer has started collaborating with Fazz to allow merchants in Southeast Asia to add PayNow to their service.

 

How Fazz’s integration with Primer works

Fazz includes PayNow as a payment method on its Accept API. Fazz’s integration with Primer therefore allows more merchants across Southeast Asia to add PayNow to their checkouts in moments. Merchants using Primer to create and manage their payment Workflows can simply select PayNow via Fazz in their Primer Dashboard to instantly connect to the service with clicks, not code.

Primer’s officials explained that localising payment methods is important, as consumers spend more time shopping online. They’ve seen the positive impact PayNow’s having on merchants’ checkout experience. The partnership with Fazz allows regional merchants like Wine Connection to offer relevant payment options quickly and easily to their customers, fully integrated into the dynamic, end-to-end workflow capability that Primer offers its merchants.

In a statement, representatives from Fazz stated that the post-pandemic commerce world is dominated by cashless, digital payment methods that drove increased revenue for ecommerce businesses everywhere. Fazz Business and Primer are joining forces to make payment innovations accessible to merchants across Southeast Asia, so they can deliver a frictionless ecommerce experience to digital-savvy consumers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, merchants, partnership, PayNow, checkout optimisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Fazz, Primer
Countries: South East Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Fazz

|

Primer

|
Discover all the Company news on Fazz and other articles related to Fazz in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like