Primer partners with Fazz to increase adoption of PayNow in Southeast Asia

With PayNow, the national payment network of Singapore, merchants can accept payments via a mobile number or QR from retail customers of over 14 participating banks and non-bank financial institutions in Singapore. Retail customers are now able to enjoy low-cost bank transfers as their preferred payment method, whilst having 24/7 instant payments and augmented user experience when making a payment, both online and offline.
Fazz includes PayNow as a payment method on its Accept API. Fazz’s integration with Primer therefore allows more merchants across Southeast Asia to add PayNow to their checkouts in moments. Merchants using Primer to create and manage their payment Workflows can simply select PayNow via Fazz in their Primer Dashboard to instantly connect to the service with clicks, not code.
Primer’s officials explained that localising payment methods is important, as consumers spend more time shopping online. They’ve seen the positive impact PayNow’s having on merchants’ checkout experience. The partnership with Fazz allows regional merchants like Wine Connection to offer relevant payment options quickly and easily to their customers, fully integrated into the dynamic, end-to-end workflow capability that Primer offers its merchants.
In a statement, representatives from Fazz stated that the post-pandemic commerce world is dominated by cashless, digital payment methods that drove increased revenue for ecommerce businesses everywhere. Fazz Business and Primer are joining forces to make payment innovations accessible to merchants across Southeast Asia, so they can deliver a frictionless ecommerce experience to digital-savvy consumers.
