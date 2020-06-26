Sections
PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. announce buy now, pay later partnership with Laybuy

Friday 26 June 2020

Laybuy, the payments platform, has announced PrettyLittleThing and HYPE. as the two latest retailers to offer Laybuy as a payment option in the UK, allowing customers to spread the cost of purchases over six equal weekly payments. 

Laybuy’s payment option, which is due to go live online with both retailers later this month, will provide customers with a more flexible a way of paying, without having to resort to credit cards with expensive interest rates. 

This means that customers looking to purchase the Hype. Hawaiin Script Men’s T-shirt will pay just GBP 4.17 at the point of purchase, and again in five equal weekly instalments thereafter. Or, PrettyLittleThing’s Shape Lilac Satin Corset Detail Midi Dress for GBP 3.66 at the point of purchase, then again in five equal weekly instalments thereafter.

Laybuy ensures credit limits are set by partnering with Experian to conduct robust credit checks for all customers.


