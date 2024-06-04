Subscribe
News

PPRO joins forces with Lunar and Swish

Tuesday 4 June 2024 15:27 CET | News

PPRO has announced its partnership with Lunar and Swish to unlock Swedish consumer market for global businesses.

 

As per the official press release, this collaboration is set to enhance PPRO’s instant payment capabilities in Sweden through integration with Lunar’s payment infrastructure and will allow Swedish consumers to use local payment method Swish for payments at more of their favourite global merchant brands. 


The ecommerce market in Sweden is worth USD 43 billion, with people in the country buying almost USD 6 billion worth of goods and services from ecommerce merchants in other countries. Sweden’s main trade corridors between China, Germany, and the United States account for 65% of cross-border sales providing more opportunities for merchants in these countries to drive growth. 

The press release states that Swish will be available to PPRO customers in the coming months, in 2024. Along with debit cards, Swish is the most common local payment method used for ecommerce purchases by Swedish consumers, reinforcing the need for global businesses to offer their preferred payment method at checkout. 

Officials from PPRO stated that this partnership will enable its global partners and customers to tap into the Swedish ecommerce market at scale. Moreover, PPRO's partnership with Lunar is expected to unlock a highly complex banking environment and enable not only access to instant payments in Sweden, but also help PPRO expand further across the Nordics. 

About PPRO 

PPRO is a fintech company that provides digital payment solutions to businesses and banks so that they can scale their local payment services through one connection. Stripe, PayPal, and J.P. Morgan are just some of the names that work with PPRO to accelerate their roadmaps, boost their conversions, and eliminate the complexities of local payments. 

About Lunar 

Lunar is a digital challenger bank with a mission to simplify and enrich people’s financial lives. Based in Denmark, Lunar received a banking license in 2019 and is one of few banks with Nordic banking infrastructure and clearing permits in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, thereby able to offer access to cross border payments and clearing in the Nordics to third parties. 

About Swish 

Swish was launched in 2012 as a collaboration between Sweden-based banks and has since become Sweden’s go-to mobile payment service. Swish is used daily by 8.5 million people and about 300,000 companies and organisations. 

More: Link


Keywords: instant payments, cross-border payments, Global Payments, partnership, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Lunar, PPRO, Swish
Countries: Sweden
