News

PPRO integrates Indonesia-based payment methods Jenius Pay and Linkaja

Tuesday 7 September 2021 13:58 CET | News

Germany-based local payments infrastructure provider PPRO has announced their integration of two payment methods in Indonesia, Jenius Pay and LinkAja.

These latest additions to PPRO’s platform will enable international payment companies and their merchants to cater to Indonesia’s preferred payment methods. This integration was released in cooperation with PPRO’s partner DOKU, a payment technology company that enables more Indonesians to pay with their trusted payment methods when shopping online and onsite.

LinkAja is Indonesia’s national payment system platform used by more than 75 million consumers to assist cashless financial transactions. Jenius from Bank BTPN provides ease of transaction with Jenius Pay as an online transaction option using $Cashtag (a unique identity to replace account numbers for Jenius users). 

Jenius Pay and LinkAja join Indonesia’s other preferred payment methods, DOKU and OVO, on PPRO’s platform in a move that deepens PPRO’s commitment and expands their footprint in a market increasingly recognised as a hotspot for digital payments in APAC. According to PPRO data, the digital financial services market in Indonesia is expected to be worth USD 8.6 billion by 2025.


Keywords: PPRO, expansion, local payment method, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Indonesia
