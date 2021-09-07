PPRO integrates Indonesia-based payment methods Jenius Pay and Linkaja

These latest additions to PPRO’s platform will enable international payment companies and their merchants to cater to Indonesia’s preferred payment methods. This integration was released in cooperation with PPRO’s partner DOKU, a payment technology company that enables more Indonesians to pay with their trusted payment methods when shopping online and onsite.
LinkAja is Indonesia’s national payment system platform used by more than 75 million consumers to assist cashless financial transactions. Jenius from Bank BTPN provides ease of transaction with Jenius Pay as an online transaction option using $Cashtag (a unique identity to replace account numbers for Jenius users).
Jenius Pay and LinkAja join Indonesia’s other preferred payment methods, DOKU and OVO, on PPRO’s platform in a move that deepens PPRO’s commitment and expands their footprint in a market increasingly recognised as a hotspot for digital payments in APAC. According to PPRO data, the digital financial services market in Indonesia is expected to be worth USD 8.6 billion by 2025.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions