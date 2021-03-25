|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PPRO extends January 2021 funding round, raises additional USD 90 mln

Friday 26 March 2021 13:12 CET | News

PPRO has announced that it has extended its latest funding round and raised an additional USD 90 million, bringing the total funds to USD 270 million.

According to TechCrunch, the financing comes as a strategic investment from JPMorgan Chase and Eldridge, extending the round from January 2021 in which PPRO raised USD 180 million. Previously, PPRO raised USD 50 million in August 2020 from Sprints, Citi, and HPE Grouth, as well as USD 50 million in 2018 in a round led by PayPal.

PPRO’s technology allows payment services providers and enterprises with payment platforms to plug in via APIs and offload the complexities and costs of providing payment method choices to local consumers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PPRO, funding, investment, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like